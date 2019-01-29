ATLANTA – If you received a call through FaceTime on an iPhone, you may have unknowingly let the person on the other end of the call immediately heard the audio and see the video from your phone before you accepted the call.
The bug was flagged by the website 9to5mac.com late Monday and Apple has since admitted the flaw exists in the software. Apple disabled group FaceTime temporarily to work on the issues. The company said overnight that a software update would be released late this week to fix the problem.
9to5mac.com explained the way the bug works:
- Start a FaceTime Video call with an iPhone contact
- While the call is dialing, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap Add Person
- Add your own number in the Add Person screen
- Then start a group FaceTime call including yourself and the audio of the person you originally called, even if they haven’t accepted the call yet.
According to the website the Verge, the issue was made more problematic through another issue with the software. The Verge said that while the “conference call” is happening, if the recipient hits the power or volume button to ignore the call, their iPhone will start sending audio and video from the front-facing camera without telling the party who tried to ignore the call.
- Until Apple releases the software update, the easiest way to avoid the bug is to turn off FaceTime. The following steps will help you do that.
- On an iPhone/iPad, click on Settings. Then click on FaceTime and toggle the switch to off
- On a Mac, open the FaceTime app and click FaceTime in the menu then select “Turn off FaceTime”
