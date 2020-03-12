ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Major League Baseball canceled spring training and will delay opening day at least two weeks over COVID-19 concerns. The suspension of games will begin as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
The announcement from MLB came as the NBA, NCAA, and Major League Soccer all announced the suspensions of their seasons late Wednesday into Thursday. For the hometown Atlanta Braves, the suspension of Spring Training means up to 13 games are canceled due to concerns with COVID-19.
Major League Baseball's announcement left the National Football League as the only professional sports organization still operating in a relatively normal fashion. The NFL is set to start the 2020 league season next week, which will also feature the start of free agency.
