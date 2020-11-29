A major employer in Covington announced it is expanding operations.
According to a press release from Governor Brian Kemp’s office, FiberVisions, a subsidiary of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, will invest $48 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Newton County.
The expansion will create 21 additional jobs, Governor Kemp’s office announced.
The expansion comes in response to a sharp increase in demand for hygiene products made with biocomponent fibers such as face masks and baby wipes.
“Since the 1960s, FiberVisions has been creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Covington, Duluth, Athens and the surrounding regions,” said Governor Kemp. “I congratulate FiberVisions and Indorama Ventures on their 50-year success in the Peach State, and I thank them for continuing to invest in their home state.
The company’s products are also used in diapers and many other hygiene products.
FivberVisions, headquartered in Duluth, maintains operations in both Athens and Covington, and the company employs roughly 350 Georgians across the state.
“We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Newton County and the State of Georgia for this third phase of our capacity expansion plans in Covington,” said CEO of FiberVisions Tom Zaiser. “As a pillar of the Covington community for many decades, we are pleased to welcome 21 new employees into the FiberVisions and Indorama Ventures family, and we are making plans for additional capacity expansions in the near future.”
