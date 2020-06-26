BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A U.S. based manufacturer will soon be expanding its presence into Georgia. On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp announced that Wellmade Flooring will invest more than $35 million in expanding its manufacturing facilities to Bartow County. The expansion will deliver 240 jobs to the area.

Based in Portland, Oregon, the manufacturer serves several Atlanta-based companies including Home Depot and Floor & Décor. They are known to specialize in the design, production, and distribution of hard surface flooring collections.

“Georgia is home to a robust flooring industry and business market thanks to our workforce and infrastructure, and I’m confident this move will benefit Wellmade greatly. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this new facility creates for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County," said Governor Kemp.

“With its deep roots in the flooring industry, Georgia provides an excellent pro-business environment for Wellmade’s expansion to the East Coast,” said Richard Quinlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Wellmade.

According to Wellmade officials, they will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, from management and supervision to engineering, machining operation, and production.

