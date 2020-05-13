ATLANTA (CBS46)—In the wake of the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the state, there is some good news to report for job seekers.
According to a press release from Governor Kemp’s office, A-1 Roof Trusses, a manufacturer or pre-engineered wood trusses, plans on investing $17 million and creating 130 jobs in a new manufacturing facility in Bainbridge. The 150,000 square-foot facility will help the company continue to grow throughout the southeastern U.S, officials noted.
This will be the company’ first location outside of its headquarters in Florida.
“We are proud to welcome A-1 Roof Trusses to the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “Their decision to bring their operations to Georgia is a testament to our top-notch workforce, pro-business environment, and unmatched access to major metropolitan areas throughout the Southeast. I look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for hardworking Georgians in Bainbridge and Southwest Georgia.”
“We are ecstatic about partnering with Georgia and the Bainbridge local community,” said John R. Herring, president and CEO of A-1 Roof Trusses. “This will position A-1 for our strategic 100-year plan to ensure A-1 continues its solid, healthy, and continued growth to meet our customers’ needs.”
Individuals interested in working for A-1 Trusses are encouraged to visit www.a1truss.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.