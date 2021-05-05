ATLANTA (CBS46)—A major U.S. retailer announced a milestone for people wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a company spokesperson, all Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across the U.S. are now allowing customers to get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
Customers will continue to be able to schedule appointments and can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.
Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week. Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays.
A company spokesperson said individuals are not required to be a Sam’s Club member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.
COVID-19 vaccines being offered at Walmart or Sam's Club are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.
The offerings come as President Biden announced a goal on Tuesday of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to 70% of the U.S. adult population by July 4.
