Demand for COVID tests soared during the Thanksgiving holiday, creating huge lines at testing sites across the metro.
Officials expect the same testing rush will happen again ahead of Christmas break. But big box stores like Walmart are giving people a different testing option -- one at home.
“Waiting in line for an hour and possibly being exposed to people who have the virus, then I would definitely do that,” said Lexy Fafard who lives in Atlanta.
At-home #COVID19 tests are now available at big box stores. Catch is they cost over $100 and how well do they work? Details coming up at 11pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/1i2waJLiTA— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 10, 2020
Customers can go online and purchase a code from Walmart and then take a survey, which is assed by a health professional, and then a test will be sent out. Both standard and express hipping methods available.
The tests results will be provided between from 24 - 48 hours after being received at the lab. Though there is one catch, the test isn’t free like those offered at testing sites. Instead, the convenient test kits retail at a starting point of $100.
“Would you pay $100 for one?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy. “I would if I was pressed for time,” responded Lexy.
Experts say the tests are legitimate and are certainly an option but only if done correctly.
“The problem with any of these tests if you don’t do it properly then you’re going to get a false negative and have a false sense of confidence,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Robin Dretler.
Experts say unless directions are followed exactly you run the chance of not providing an adequate sample, which is what makes testing sites with professionals are a better option.
The at-home tests are a start in the right direction in what will ultimately help us beat the virus.
“We still really need the holy grail of a test you can do and get a results in 30 minutes, ideally we need a $5 test,” Dr. Dretler said.
