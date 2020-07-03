ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, one rideshare company is instituting new rules to protect drivers and passengers.
Uber said they have worked alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to create several rideshare safety guidelines to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
On Thursday, the company released the following guidelines:
Wear a face cover: Both the CDC and WHO recommend wearing a face cover when social distancing is not possible to help reduce the likelihood of transmitting Covid-19. In May, Uber announced that all users will be required to wear a face cover during a trip. If your driver is not wearing a face cover or mask, you can cancel the trip. It’s important to also take other precautions below.
Wash your hands: Practice good hygiene by washing your hands before and after you get into a rideshare vehicle. Uber’s Ready to Ride Safety Checklist will ask you to confirm this before you begin your trip.
Roll the window down: When possible, riders should keep the windows open during a trip to keep the air circulating. Air circulation helps reduce the transmission of a virus.
Sit in the Back Seat: While this isn’t always easy - to encourage social distancing, we recommend riders always sitting in the back seat. And remember, please limit the number of people in the car to 3 for UberX and Comfort and 5 for UberXL to make sure the front seat can stay empty.
Handle your own belongings: Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, avoid letting your driver load and unload your personal belongings into the trunk of the car. Handle those items yourself to help reduce the risk of exposure.
