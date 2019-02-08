Cobb County, GA (CBS46) If your travels will take you through Cobb County on Saturday, you're going to want to avoid I-75 at all costs.
That's because beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, GDOT crews will close five left lanes on I-75 northbound from Windy Hill Road to north of Terrell Mill Road Bridge for striping modifications.
Following the completion of work on the five inside lanes, closures will be changed to the two outside lanes from Windy Hill Road to north of Terrell Mill Road Bridge.
The Windy Hill entrance ramp to I-75 northbound will be temporarily closed while the lane closures are being swapped from the left lanes to the right lanes.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lane closures will be removed thereafter.
GDOT says closures will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as crews apply striping to the roadway.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
