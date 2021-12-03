COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are working to clear a major wreck on the northbound HOV lane of I-75 in Cobb County Friday afternoon.
The crash blocked all lanes near the Terrell Mill Road exit. Police are advising commuters to avoid area and use alternate routes.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
