Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a group of children battling life-threatening chronic illnesses will be at the Super Bowl!
Their wish a while back was to go to the Super Bowl and their dream came true but they didn't know they'd get to so many other things as well.
16 Make-A-Wish Foundation children and their families got a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with access to the locker rooms and a chance to go onto the field.
Some of the older boys said it was surreal being able to throw the ball on the field where the Super Bowl is about to be played.
Two boys in particular, from two different states, had a special connection.
Liam and Gunter both have heart conditions but their conditions are sort of opposite of each other.
"He has half a heart. And I have an enlarged heart so I have more than I'm supposed to," said Gunter. "I kind of made to the joke to him, 'hey, you can take the extra of my heart add it to yours and we'll both be good."
All of the kids were smiling ear to ear the whole time, getting to bond with each other, while taking part in this amazing experience.
They also got to take part in a special meet and greet with former pro football players.
