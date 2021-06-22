"Make Atlanta beautiful a priority:" West End residents call on leaders to address dumping concerns

ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Residents in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood are fed up with all the trash that keeps being dumped on a residential street and want the city to do something about it.
Drive down Dargan Place SW, near I-20, and you can’t help but see countless signs that read “NO DUMPING” or face up to a $1,000 fine, and or 60 days in jail. However, neighbors in the area said the signs mean nothing if the problem isn't being enforced.
“It’s just very demoralizing,” said Susan Cobb, who’s lived in the neighborhood for seven years. “All the way down this hill, you’ll find furniture, parts of cars, everything.”
The neighborhood’s beautification committee meets once a month to clean up the mess. They’re also paying men from Georgia Works to help in the effort. But they can only do so much, which is why they’ve started a petition asking the city to install a camera to deter people from treating their neighborhood like a dump.
“People need to be fined,” Cobb said. “Get their tag number. Find out who they are and fine them. Scare them because this is ridiculous.”
“The problem is pervasive and increasing,” said Lessa Kellam, who’s lived in West End since 1999.
Kellam said a camera would help but what she really wants is for leaders to address the issue citywide
“I’m thinking this is one prong in a multi-prong issue and I would love for the city council to make Atlanta beautiful a priority,” she said. “It’s not safe. It’s not healthy. It’s not aspirational and it’s not addressed.”
Kellam said cleaning up the trash is bogging down neighbors down and preventing them from focusing on other improvements in the neighborhood.
“We would love to do more things, plant, paint, the kind of things most people would like for their community,” she added.
Cobb said Councilwoman Cleta Winslow, who represents their district, has recently been more active in helping the neighborhood clean-up the mess, but it continues to be a problem. She strongly believes installing a camera would be more beneficial.
“West End is a great place, [but] we need their help, their money, their muscle,” she added.
CBS46 reached out to Councilwoman Winslow but did not receive a response. A spokesperson with the Mayor’s Office said they would “look into” the issue.
