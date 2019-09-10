DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Not much has changed on Ocasta Court in Stone Mountain during the past thirty years, in fact, a homeowner, Jay Sawyer, is still complaining about a water leak that has popped up in several spots in front of his home.
“They stop the leak here, it breaks here. You stop the leak there, it goes across the cul-de-sac,” Sawyer said.
He has been talking about it for so long that he even got the attention of everyone living around him.
Sawyer’s neighbors are happy because he got the county out a couple of weeks ago for a temporary fix.
“You’re the savior of the cul-de-sac now,” Neighbor David Morgan said.
Morgan told CBS46, “Each time they come I hope maybe that will fix it. Hope springs eternal in the human breast. And every time I’m sadly disappointed.”
Once again, disappointment with the latest repair job and it has become another temporary fix gone down the drain.
“We’re having to put pressure on the county so I can get water pressure, and we shouldn’t have to do that,” Sawyer said.
DeKalb County provided the following statement regarding the issue and assured that a permanent repair is in the works.
The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) made temporary repairs to a portion of a water main on Ocasta Court on Aug. 27. The 50-year-old, deteriorating two-inch pipe is old and brittle and beyond its lifecycle, any repairs can potentially cause breaks elsewhere on the pipe. DWM will reassess the pipe to see if additional temporary repairs are needed before it replaces 600 linear feet of pipe in early October, weather permitting.
