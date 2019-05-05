CHAMBLEE, Ga (CBS46) -- DeKalb County firefirefighters spent Sunday night at a home on Plaster Road, knocking down a fire that started in that home's basement.
Neighbor Leslye Gamez gave CBS46 video showing flames pouring out of the back of the single-story house.
The DeKalb Fire department tells CBS46 that everyone got out unhurt.
They think a makeshift stove started the fire.
