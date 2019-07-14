ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There are growing concerns that immigration crackdowns and anti-immigration sentiment could make the 2020 Census inaccurate.
Many immigrants may not want to answer out of fear.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hosted an event Sunday to get out the word about just how important it is that everyone take part in the Census, because those results dictate many things that shape both our community and our country.
People from all walks of life showed up for the Second Census Community Block Party.
“This is representative of what Atlanta really looks like, and it’s just great to see everyone coming together, getting along, and having a great time,” said one attendee, Sonja Jackson.
Mayor Bottoms says they almost canceled this event, for fear of inadvertently putting anyone in harm’s way.
“But as we talked internally, we thought and knew it was even more important today to show that we aren’t afraid,” Mayor Bottoms said.
“We are here for the Census, to create awareness, we know people are afraid, especially people in our immigrant communities are often afraid to share information, but the Census is important,” added Mayor Bottoms.
It helps determine where federal funds will be distributed, impacting things like education, employment, health care and public policy.
“Like the Mayor said, lots of funding is important and tied to the Census, and Census numbers, so I hope they have the courage to stand up and participate,” Jackson added.
“As of now, the citizenship question has been removed, and hopefully it will stay that way,” Mayor Bottoms said.
While everyone was enjoying themselves at the Second Census Community Block Party, many people in the community are living in fear as the ICE raids are underway.
“I understand there is fear, and it breaks my heart that this fear is being perpetrated by our government,” added Mayor Bottoms.
She spoke to the crowd letting them know she stands with them, and that representatives are available to help answer questions about the upcoming Census.
“We are providing resources and trying to coordinate legal representation and letting people know what their rights are,” said Mayor Bottoms.
“The country was built on immigrants,” added Jackson.
“We are one nation, under God, we’re all God’s children…who are we to shut out some,” said Norma Richards, another attendee.
Mayor Bottoms says they will continue to educate and inform everyone about their rights in Atlanta.
You can learn more about how Atlanta is working now to get ready for the 2020 Census on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.