A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.
The entire experience was caught on video, and shows Shaq paying off the young man's engagement ring debt, a story further elaborated on during Tuesday night's episode of NBA on TNT.
"He was a young kid, a hardworking guy," said Shaq of the man attempting to plan out some type of layaway or payment plan for the ring.
.@SHAQ saw this young man buying an engagement ring and decided to pay for it 👏 (via @shaqfu_radio) pic.twitter.com/svMeqCT3e4— ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2021
This is nothing new for the NBA legend, as he has a long history of helping strangers.
"I'm into making people happy," said Shaq. "So, whenever I leave the house I just try to do a good deed."
Shaq said he never intended for the story to necessarily get out, as he does not do this for any type of publicity, and that he just tries "to make people smile."
"I'm just trying to make people smile... That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021
RELATED: Rare original Superman comic sells for record $3.25 million
RELATED: After saying 'I'm Going to Disney World,' Tom Brady did it again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.