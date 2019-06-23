ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There’s a proposed plan to diversify the state's largest riverbank.
It's for a 100 mile Greenway Trail in what's called the metropolitan middle, which stretches from Buford Dam to Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Newnan.
The Chattahoochee River is a 285 mile shared resource flowing from Helen to Columbus. The river provides both recreational and ecological services for nearly 100 miles.
“But really from Atlanta South to River becomes very difficult to find, much less access,“ says Walt Ray, the Chattahoochee River Program Director.
So Ray and many others are conducting a Greenway study to understand the river and better connect it to metro Atlanta and other Georgia communities.
Over the weekend, a public forum was held to allow the community to view the plan and give feedback on the new ideas.
Ray says, “The public forum like this one is come one come all. Give us your ideas, concerns, share your excitement or worries so we can factor that into the planning process.”
Maria Beatti attended to do just that.
“I think it’s great that they are doing research on what is already there," she told CBS46 News. "How they can link it together, make it more accessible, affordable and interesting to everyday citizens.“
They hope to bring more riverfront dining, nature trails, public accessibility and overall space to explore the river that’s in recovery.
To learn more about the Greenway Trail, you can visit
