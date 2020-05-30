ATLANTA (CBS46) - Autopsy results are pending on a body pulled from Peachtree Creek near Bohler Road N.W. in Atlanta Friday afternoon.
A caller contacted authorities about 2 p.m. regarding a body in the creek near Peachtree Battle Avenue N.W. and Peachtree Road N.E.
Atlanta police along with firefighters worked to recover the male body before it reached the Chattahoochee River. A helicopter was used to assist the ground crews in the retrieval.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the cause of death.
