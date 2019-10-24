DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help identifying an alleged creeper who flashed his genitals at a woman at Perimeter Mall.
In early October he exposed himself to a shop assistant at Abercrombie & Fitch in the changing rooms. This is the third sexual assault in the Dunwoody shopping area in the last three months.
Shoppers say they have mixed feelings about safety in the area.
"Crime is just going up everywhere, so we just have to be extra cautious, but I certainly feel safe," said Mark Burton, a longtime Perimeter Mall shopper.
"I just know that now I have to stay closer to my mom because I wander," said teen Areal who was shopping with her mother.
In late August a former teacher tried to pull a young boy into the bathroom at the mall. And a young girl's behind was grabbed while she was with her mother shopping at Hobby Lobby on October 5.
Police warned unfortunately these things can happen anywhere anytime and that shopping areas provide an area with a large amount of people.
Shoppers remarked you can never be too careful with your kids.
"I stay on the swivel when I have my kids," said mother of two Kimberly Kemp. "I'm a little bit more you know tense, but when I'm with my kids I definitely keep my head on the swivel."
Police have arrested the teacher but are still looking for the man that sexually assaulted the girl at hobby lobby and the man that exposed himself at Abercrombie & Fitch.
