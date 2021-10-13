ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting shortly after noon Oct. 13 in the 3200 block of Lenox Road NE near Canter Road NE.
Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
MAP OF THE AREA
At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
