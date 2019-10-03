HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville teacher has been arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a high school student.
Police say Daniel Berry Merck, who is a band director at Chestatee High School, was sexually involved with a 16-year-old student in 2016. Police were tipped off by the Hall County School District.
Investigators determined Merck and the student were involved with one another for months. The 50-year-old teacher was also found in possession of explicit digital photographs of the student.
He arrested October 3 without incident. He is charged with sexual exploitation of children and sexual assault by a person of supervisory authority.
He was booked into Hall County Jail.
