ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The economy was issued another blow due to the coronavirus as the Simon Property Group, which operates the most shopping centers and malls in the country, announced they would close all doors starting at 7 p.m.
The closure is expected to last throughout March 29.
"Extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19," the property management group made the decision to temporarily halt business. Prior to the announcement, department stores such as Macy's, JC Penney and Nordstrom each opted to close various locations due to the growing novel coronavirus crisis.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said President and CEO David Simon.
