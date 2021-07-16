WARNER ROBINS, GA (CBS46)—Warner Robins police announced officers arrested a man and 13-year-old boy in connection to a fatal shooting and carjacking in a Georgia Walmart parking lot.
The shooting happened on July 7 at 9:33 p.m.
According to police, Gregory Arnett was seated in his parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Booth Road. While he was waiting in his car, someone fired a shot, striking Arnett. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Investigators said Arnett was shot during a carjacking incident. At the time of the shooting, a witness told officers he “heard the shots and observed two males running from the scene.”
On Thursday, officers arrested Rickey Marin, Jr., 20, and a 13-year-old boy, charging them with murder and aggravated assault. Martin and the teenager both live in Warner Robbins.
Martin is being held at the Houston County Detention Center, and the juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention center in Warner Robbins.
