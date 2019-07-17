BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) A second suspect accused in the death of a teen during what police say was a drug deal gone bad in early July has been taken into custody.
Savion Dillard, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested on Tuesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The shooting happened on July 1 at a gas station on the 4500 block of Thompson Mill Road in Buford. Upon arrival, police found 15-year-old Branden Gerena fatally shot behind the gas station.
After a thorough investigation, officials believe that Dillard and Wilburn were selling marijuana and that Dillard allegedly shot Gerena in their car.
According to police, Wilburn drove while Dillard proceeded to rob Gerena.
Police arrested 21-year-old Denzel Wilburn of Buford and charged him with Armed Robbery and Possession of Marijuana.
Dillard has been on the run for weeks before being arrested on Tuesday. He's currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
