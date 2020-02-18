ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man during one of two robberies in Cherokee County in early February.
Eric Jordan Elam, 26, of Acworth, was arrested Tuesday morning in Stone Mountain and charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Elam is accused of shooting 24 year-old Diamond Fane, who was trying to sell Elam a pair of tennis shoes at the Waldan Pond apartments in Acworth.
He's also accused in a separate robbery at a Walmart location on Bells Ferry Road on February 3. Police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint and made off with her phone and cash. He's facing additional charges armed robbery and aggravated assault.
