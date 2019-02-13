Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the dance floor of an Atlanta nightclub in a Facebook Live video is in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Dominique Williams, 34, entered the courtroom wearing a jailhouse jumpsuit.
At the hearing, a magistrate judge will decide if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.
There's only one witness in the courtroom Wednesday and it's the lead detective in the case.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of January 20 at Opera Nightclub in Midtown Atlanta.
The alleged victim in this case is 30-year-old Jasmine Eiland. We don't usually identify alleged sex crime victims, but she came forward publicly Tuesday with her lawyers, announcing she is suing the nightclub, claiming the staff failed to protect her.
She was at the club celebrating her birthday and was streaming video on Facebook Live.
We've blurred it because of its disturbing nature.
Ms. Eiland claims as she was dancing, Williams came up behind her and sexually assaulted her once on the dance floor, and a second time after he carried her into a more secluded area of the club.
He later turned himself in on a charge of aggravated sodomy.
At the hearing Wednesday morning, a detective with the special victim's unit of the Atlanta Police Department testified about what Ms. Eiland told her.
She also testified about a second woman who came forward after this, saying she was date raped by Mr. Williams several months ago.
His attorney says he is innocent. The case continues Wednesday afternoon and CBS46 will have updates throughout the day.
