Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused in a strong arm robbery of a woman in October of 2018.
Jermaine Hewitt, 35, was arrested on Friday in Lithonia and charged with strong arm robbery.
The initial incident allegedly took place in October of 2018 in Northeast Atlanta. According to police, Hewitt followed the victim home on a motorcycle, approached her and demanded a ring on her finger.
When she resisted, police say Hewitt forcefully removed the ring and took off on the motorcycle.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday. He's currently in the DeKalb County Jail.
