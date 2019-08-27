GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a dog for several weeks in the closet of a Gwinnett County home.
Jerry Lewis Robinson was arrested on August 22 after a Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputy tracked him to a mobile home in Virginia.
The deputy contacted the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in Virginia and they were able to capture Robinson without incident.
He will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges of animal cruelty.
The dog is currently at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.