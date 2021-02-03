A man who was accused of carjack multiple vehicles in Gwinnett County is now behind bars.

On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Department arrested Lamont Dickerson after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles and broke into a Buford home.

Around 5 a.m. officers were initially dispatched to the area of South Puckett Road near Ridge Road after reports of a carjacking attempt.

The told officers that he was sitting in his car when was approached by Dickerson, who opened the victim’s car door and ordered him to get out.

In a matter of seconds, the victim managed to safely flee the scene in his vehicle. Dickerson then allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle this time near Ridge Road and Hamilton Mill Road.

Investigators said in that attempt, Dickerson got into the female victim’s car through the passenger door and ordered the female to get out.

When she refused, Dickerson fled the scene before police arrived.

During the investigation, Dickerson then used a brick to break into a home on Woodtree Lane.

When he entered the home, he was confronted by an armed homeowner, police told CBS46 News. He then fled from the homeowner and led police on a foot chase before being arrested.

According to officials, the case was taken over by detectives, who are now investigating the motive for Dickerson’s crime spree.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

