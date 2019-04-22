ATLANTA (CBS46) – The man police said is responsible for a deadly accident on the downtown connector early Saturday morning was denied bond Monday on multiple charges including felony murder.
Karhe Williams, 34, of Union City was allegedly behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger that tried to flee from police before the early morning crash. Williams waived his first appearance in court Monday and was held with no bond.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Williams began heading the wrong way down Spring Street near 5th Avenue in Atlanta around 3:40 a.m. and towards a state trooper. Williams then allegedly made a U-turn and a chase ensued. Willaims exited onto southbound I-75 and began driving at a high rate of speed, hitting two other vehicles, a Ford Expedition and a silver Nissan Altima. Williams allegedly ran from the scene but was caught a short-time later.
Juan Gispert, 28, of West Park, Fla., was taken to Grady Hospital where he later passed away due to injuries. Angel Gispert, 25, of Hollywood, Fla., Kimberly Bennett, 49 and Maria Gispert (age undetermined) of West Park, Fla., were all injured. Two people in the Nissan Altima sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified them as 58-year-old Lara Artis of Ellenwood, Ga. and 59-year-old Charles Sibley of Atlanta.
Williams faces charges including: felony murder; first degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, attempting to elude, hit and run, and several others.
Video of the immediate aftermath of the accident was posted to YouTube. Due to the extremely graphic nature of the video, CBS46.com has chosen not to embed or link to the video in this story.
