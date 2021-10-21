COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County Police are looking for 60-year-old Wallace Terry of Holly Springs who has been accused of exposing himself to a young female at a Dunkin' location on Bells Ferry Road in Kennesaw.
The police department says the incident happened on Oct. 5. At this time, they have been unable to locate Terry.
Investigators believe Terry may have exposed himself at other locations and there are additional victims.
Anyone with information about Terry or anyone who believes they may be a victim should contact the police department at 770-499-3900.
