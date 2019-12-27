WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) After serving nearly three decades in prison for a murder conviction, a North Carolina man is back behind bars, accused of concealing the death of his wife in north Georgia.
Police say Bob Jay Cole recently married 31 year-old Britney Parker before she died of a methamphetamine overdose in Walker County, near Chattanooga. Her body was later found by two men in a grassy field near the town of Lafayette.
Her death was ruled an accident but authorities allege Cole concealed her body.
"We believe he found her, most likely became alarmed, scared because he was on parole, we believe that after he found her that he transported her in his Ford Explorer SUV, in the back luggage area of the automobile, and then dumped her body," said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Cole is in the Walker County Jail, facing a felony charge for hiding his wife's body.
