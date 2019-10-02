PITTSBURGH, PA. (CBS46) Austin Todd Stryker, the man accused of killing a woman and burying her body in Forsyth County, has turned himself in to police in Pennsylvania.
According to a tweet by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Stryker turned himself in early Wednesday morning.
Stryker is accused of killing 21 year-old Hannah Bender, whose body was found by police in a shallow grave in Forsyth County off Parks Road near Georgia Highway 306.
The GBI began an investigation into the disappearance of Bender, after her mother filed a missing persons report.
Shortly after the investigation began, bloody clothing was found. The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office then joined the GBI in the search for Bender and a murder warrant was issued for Austin Stryker of Dawsonville.
On September 23, the West Virginia State Police posted to Facebook, saying Stryker had been seen in Clay County, West Virginia.
Jerry Harper, 78, was also named as a person-of-interest in the case and he was taken into custody last week. Stryker's fiance, 21 year-old Elizabeth Brooke Donaldson is also facing charges of tampering with evidence.
Also facing charges were 19 year-old Dylan Patrick Reid and 18 year-old Isaac Huff, both of Dawsonville. Both are charged with concealing the death. Reid faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.
It's unclear when Stryker will be extradited back to Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.