DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man charged in a shooting that killed a cashier, and injured a second cashier and a sheriff's deputy, has been released from the hospital and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Victor Lee Tucker, Jr., 30, of Palmetto, Georgia is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said Tucker got into a dispute with Laquitta Willis, 41, a cashier at the store, after she asked him to put on a mask. He's accused of shooting Willis in the head, killing her, shooting a DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy and grazing a second cashier with a bullet.

Tucker was taken to Grady Hospital where he remained for several days before he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Reserves Deputy Danny Jordan, 54, who was providing security at the store, was shot multiple times. He intervened, shooting Tucker several times after he allegedly opened fire on the cashier.