COBB COUNTY (CBS46) The man accused of shooting two contractors who were working on his home, killing one, appeared in court in front of the victim’s family.
Larry Epstein entered Cobb County Magistrate Court in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs Tuesday afternoon for a probable cause hearing. He is charged with felony murder, and multiple counts of aggravated assault with intent to kill and aggravated battery.
Larry Epstein didn’t speak during the court hearing, but Cobb County Detective Phil Stoddard testified that on March 6th, Epstein shot two electricians who had just finished work on his home.
“There is a ring doorbell camera and it’s mounted on the back porch of the residence.,” Stoddard testified. “It does catch our victim Donny in the corner and it does catch our defendant Mr. Epstein approaching him with a firearm in hand.”
One contractor Gordon ‘Donnie’ Montcalm was shot seven times. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Horne was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his work vehicle. Police say Epstein had a silencer on his gun and was yelling that the two men killed his pet ducks.
“You hear Mr. Epstein saying you killed my pets, firing several shots and Donnie pleading for his life before the altercation occurs,” Stoddard said in court.
Horne’s sister and family sat in the courtroom weeping as they listened to the details. Defense attorneys argued that Epstein had a history of paranoia about possible trespassers and had concerns that someone would injure his pets.
No animals were found harmed, but officers said Epstein was on several medications.
“He stated he was on Wellbutrin,[ an anti-depressant], Contin, which is a morphine based pain medication,” Stoddard said naming several medications. “I haven’t gone through all 400 photos judge but I’ve been made aware that there’s lots of medication in
the house,” he continued, noting that there were several weapons in the home.
After the hearing, the Horne family told CBS46 that they are glad the judge found probable cause. Horne’s sister told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that she wants Epstein to stay in jail for the rest of his life for killing a sweet innocent man.
Epstein’s defense attorney told the court that a private psychiatrist has conducted a mental evaluation, and they would also like a mental evaluation completed by the state. Epstein’s attorneys withdrew their motion for a bond hearing.
