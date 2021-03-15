A man accused of murdering a Georgia schoolteacher will be allowed to use state funds to assist him in his murder trial.
In a ruling dated March 15, the Georgia Supreme Court said Ryan Duke should be allowed to use state funds as he prepares for his murder trial.
Ryan Duke is accused of killing Tara Grinstead, a former beauty pageant queen and teacher, in 2005.
During a pre-trial hearing, an Irwin County judge ruled Duke could not have access to state funds to pay for expert witnesses and an investigator.
The Irwin County judge said Dukes was not eligible for state funds because Dukes is being represented by a private, pro-bono lawyer.
However, Dukes’ attorney successfully argued before the Ga. Supreme Court that Dukes should be entitled to state financial assistance under the Georgia Indigent Defense Act.
A former co-defendant in the case, Bo Dukes, was sentenced to 25 years in May 2019 for concealing Grinstead’s body and lying to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.