An Atlanta man is being held at the Fulton County Jail following allegations of his involvement in a woman's murder.
Police allege Anthony Bernard Stokes is the person responsible for the murder of Sean Macklin. Authorities were notified of Macklin's disappearance on Nov. 10 when her out-of-state daughter was unable to reach her for five days.
The daughter told police her 56-year-old mother resided in Atlanta on the 100 block of Logan Street with her boyfriend, 57-year-old Stokes.
When questioned by police, Stokes said he and Macklin were having relationship troubles, and that she decided to move out. He said he last heard from her on Nov. 6.
Though the investigation started as a missing persons case, detectives were able to determine that Macklin had been murdered by her boyfriend in the Logan Street apartment.
Police secured a murder warrant and arrested Stokes on Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.