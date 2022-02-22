ATLANTA (CBS46) — The man charged with shooting and killing a taxi driver and then taking off in his cab will remain in jail for now.
Elibra Allen, 48, waived his first court appearance in Fulton County Wednesday. His next court date has not been set.
Police arrested Allen Tuesday. He's accused of killing Frederick Emereje, 72, on Feb. 15 at an apartment complex near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
Allen, who is from Clayton County, is charged with Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He was arrested by the police department's fugitive unit.
"Relief in a sense that somebody had been arrested for the crime," said Emereje's son, Emuesiri Emereje. "And then come to find out the background of the individual.”
Allen has an extensive criminal record which includes serving prison time for aggravated assault and robbery.
"Was it really worth it in the end? You had your freedom and now ultimately however this shakes out it's going to be the end of your freedom here in society so hope it was worth it," Emuesiri Emereje said.
The family is now planning Emereje's funeral. If you would like to help, click here for their GoFundMe page. Please note that CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe accounts and you are donating at your own risk.
After the shooting, Allen reportedly left in Emereje's taxi. A parking attendant at a downtown lot led police to the taxi on Feb. 18 after seeing a man near the van acting in a suspicious manner. He told CBS46 he appeared to be the same man who'd dropped off the van earlier this week. Investigators processed the van for evidence and developed probable cause to charge Allen.
