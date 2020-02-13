ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is behind bars after being accused of enticing a teenager.
Acworth Police arrested and charged Michael Shawn Roberts, 40, of Kennesaw for allegedly enticing a 15-year-old girl for indecent purposes February 11.
On February 2, police said the teen's mother contacted them with concerns that her daughter was communicating via text with a man known as Michael, who she believed was in his 20's.
During the investigation a detective posed as the teenager and continued to communicate with Roberts. The adult male agreed to meet the 15-year-old at a planned location. Acworth police set up surveillance at the location and subsequently arrested Roberts.
