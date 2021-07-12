Man accused of pleasuring himself in front of 14-year-old girl on the Decatur Square

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Decatur Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself in front of a minor on the Decatur Square.
On July 6, a 14-year-old girl caught a man pleasuring himself “out in open," according to a police report. Police said the girl recorded a portion of the incident, which happened around 5:45 p.m., and showed her dad. He flagged down an officer to report what was happening, but the man took off on a nearby Marta train before he could be questioned.
On Monday, police released a photo of the suspect who was described as between the ages of 35-45, wearing gray t-shirt, light blue jeans, brown boots, and a black cap. Those who frequent the public space were disturbed to learn what happened.
“I’m outraged, upset and concerned for that 14 year-old and what they had to deal with in that kind of situation and I wouldn’t have expected it,” said Marcia Soldat, who walks here down in the area every day.
“I can’t imagine anyone in their right mind would take a private act and do it in public, and not only that to expose a child, a minor, to what should be a private moment,” added Kia Palmer. “I feel sorry for the kid. She shouldn’t have been exposed to that at all.”
If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, contact Inv. Robert Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678-553-6628. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.
