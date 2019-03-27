Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Dominique Williams, the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an Atlanta club in a video broadcast live to Facebook, has been indicted on rape charges for a previous assault.
The Fulton County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury announced the decision on Wednesday.
A detective with the special victim's unit of the Atlanta Police Department testified about a woman who came forward, saying she was date raped by Williams in September of 2018.
Not many details are known about that case but on January 20 of this year, Williams was also accused of sexually assaulting another woman on the dance floor of the Opera Nightclub in Midtown Atlanta.
The alleged victim in that case is 30-year-old Jasmine Eiland. She came forward publicly with her lawyers, announcing she is suing the nightclub, claiming the staff failed to protect her.
She was at the club celebrating her birthday and was streaming the video on Facebook Live.
Ms. Eiland claims as she was dancing, Williams came up behind her and sexually assaulted her once on the dance floor, and a second time after he carried her into a more secluded area of the club.
He later turned himself in on a charge of sexual battery in that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.