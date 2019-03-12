Acworth, GA (CBS46) A Cobb County man is jailed and accused of touching two children on separate occasions at a Kennesaw motel.
Thomas Andrew Wooten, 52, is charged with sexual battery and child molestation after he allegedly touched and kissed a young girl and grabbed a 12 year-old boy's buttocks in separate incidents.
Police say on February 28, Wooten allegedly touched the young girl multiple times and attempted to kiss her breast. He's charged with sexual battery for that incident.
Police say between February 28 and March 5, Wooten is accused of grabbing a 12 year-old boy's buttocks in the presence of the boy's parents.
Wooten was arrested on March 5 at his home on the 4600 block of Hilltop Drive in Acworth.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
