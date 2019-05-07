ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Lyft driver Alicia Dukes has mixed emotions about the arrest of Francisco Sebastian.
“Like I’m happy he got arrested, but he got right back out,” Dukes said.
He’s the man she said groped her during a Lyft ride home from a Texaco gas station on Piedmont Road in Buckhead on Easter Sunday.
“I feel like that is ridiculous. For one, no one called me to tell me that he had been picked up like they said they would,” Dukes said.
Dukes said no one from the Atlanta Police Department informed her of the arrest or release. According to jail records, he was released on a signature bond the very same day he was booked.
“Even after I found out he was arrested I sent the detective a text and said no one told me he was arrested, and I have yet to get a response back for that,” Dukes said.
It’s troubling for Dukes because she said Sebastian has been stalking her online and over the phone.
So, CBS46 dropped by Sebastian’s home and his brother answered the door. We asked him if he had seen Francisco since his release from jail and he said no. Our investigation found it’s not Sebastian’s first run in with the law. He was arrested at the same gas station six-years-ago for getting into a fight and allegedly punching someone in the face. And last year, he was picked up on a marijuana charge.
“There’s no telling when the next court date will be and if his brother says he hasn’t been home there is no telling where he could be,” Dukes said.
Dukes is in the process of taking out a restraining order to protect herself.
