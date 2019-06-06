FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fayetteville Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they said committed sexual battery on a hotel employee last Saturday.
Police said the suspect went into a hotel on the 100 block East Lanier in Fayetteville and approached a female employee asking for directions. The woman told police the man the went to the restroom. When he came out of the bathroom, the victim told police he sexually battered her.
Fayetteville Police released the image of the suspect and ask if you have any information on the crime to call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Fayetteville Police at 770-719-4225.
