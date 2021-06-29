DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man investigators said shot Daytona Beach police officer, Jason Raynor, is headed back to Florida.
On Tuesday, Othal Wallace waved his right to contest extradition during an hearing in Dekalb County. It comes after investigators said Wallace shot Officer Raynor in the head Wednesday, then took off.
Investigators tracked Wallace to a Dekalb County property where they found him hiding in a treehouse. Officials explained Wallace had multiple flash bangs, two rifles, two hand guns, body armor, rifle plates and ammunition.
Officials said the property where Wallace was found is affiliated with an organization called the 'Not F**king Around Coalition' (NFAC), a Black Nationalist paramilitary organization.
“We’ve been accused of owning property that we don’t own,” Grand Master Jay said.
NFAC Supreme Commander Grand Master Jay told CBS46 his organization is not affiliated with the property where Wallace was found. Grand Master Jay added Wallace was a member of the organization from July 2020 until January 2021. He told CBS46 during that time, Wallace never caused any problems for organization.
“He left us and what he did after that, that’s his life. He’s still our brother and his side of the story needs to be heard and that’s why we have a court system,” Grand Mast Jay explained.
