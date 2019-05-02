NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot location several times, making off with over $10,000 worth of merchandise.
The alleged thefts took place at the Home Depot on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Gwinnett Police say the suspect allegedly shoplifted from the store 16 times during a five month period between November of 2018 and March of 2019.
Each time, the suspect is seen leaving in a white, 2007 Cadillac Escalade.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20's to early 30's with a beard.
If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.
