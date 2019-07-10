ROME, Ga. (CBS46) The Rome Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man accused of stealing a $75,000 Cadillac Escalade.
Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing the vehicle in downtown Rome.
The suspect is described as a black male with short twists. He was wearing glasses, a grey t-shirt and a small jacket.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.
