Man accused of stealing Clayton County police cruiser to flee scene of accident

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police captured a man accused of stealing a police cruiser after resisting an arrest in Clayton County.
According to police, officers were responding to a car accident on Tara Blvd Old and Poston Road Wednesday evening. When a tactical patrol unit arrived to the scene they witnessed police struggling with a male suspect identified as Christopher Abram.
Police say during the struggle Abram managed to flee police by jumping into an officer's cruiser. In his pursuit to flee the scene Abram is accused of striking other nearby vehicles.
Following a short pursuit, that ended with Abrams loosing control of the vehicle just past Carnes Rd on Noah’s Ark Rd, the suspect was arrested.
