GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man accused of bilking an Alpharetta woman he met on a dating site out of over $80,000 says it was all business.
Several woman claim John Martin Hill stole their hearts before stealing their money and a judge has found enough evidence to send Hill's case to a superior court.
According to Gwinnett County Police Department, the victim says she met Hill on the popular dating site Match.com. The two interacted and met the same day.
The woman says Hill told her that he was a millionaire and within a week, convinced her to marry him and buy a house together.
The woman then gave him more than $80,000 to use toward the purchase of a home and furniture. Upon receiving the money, he cut off all contact with the woman.
Hill was arrested in Tennessee in May. He later appeared in court and his testimony had many shaking their heads.
Hill told a judge what really happened was a business deal gone wrong.
"We talked for a long period of time about both of our businesses and that's when she agreed to purchase mine," Hill said in court.
Hill says the victim paid him $75,000 for his business and then drew another $85,000 to keep for herself as pocket money. He says their relationship was "never romantic."
CBS46 later learned that Hill has several white-collar crime convictions and stands accused of ripping off other women in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.