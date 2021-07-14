FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is accused of using a cell phone to record men as they used the restroom at a Kroger Grocery store on Peachtree Parkway.
Police said in July 2020 Dejuan Price, 34, of Stone Mountain placed a cell phone in the restroom and positioned it down into the stall. One of the two men who were allegedly recorded was an employee at the store. He said he saw Price retrieve the phone after he exited the stall.
According to police, one of the men was filmed on three different occasions.
Price was charged with four counts of unlawful surveillance. He has since bonded out of the Forsyth County Jail.
